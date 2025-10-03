WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: sweden | baltic sea | coast guard | russia | ukraine | nato

Sweden Plans to Boost Coast Guard Surveillance in Baltic Sea

Friday, 03 October 2025 09:22 AM EDT

Sweden is proposing legislation to increase security in the Baltic Sea by expanding its Coast Guard's ability to conduct maritime surveillance, the Nordic country's defense ministry said on Friday.

The Baltic Sea region is on heightened alert following a string of undersea cable and gas pipeline outages in the years following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, as well as recent drone sightings and airspace violations.

"We have not chosen our external situation, but we must deal with the reality we face," Sweden's Minister for Civil Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin said in a statement.

NATO, of which Sweden is a member, said on Saturday that it was upgrading its mission in the Baltic Sea with an air defense frigate and other assets following drone incursions in Denmark.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Sweden is proposing legislation to increase security in the Baltic Sea by expanding its Coast Guard's ability to conduct maritime surveillance, the Nordic country's defense ministry said on Friday.
sweden, baltic sea, coast guard, russia, ukraine, nato
125
2025-22-03
Friday, 03 October 2025 09:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved