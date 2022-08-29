×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Sweden | Antelope Attack

Man Gored to Death by Antelope in Swedish Animal Park

Monday, 29 August 2022 05:01 AM EDT

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An employee of an animal park in southwestern Sweden was gored to death by an eland, Swedish media reported Monday.

The man, a foreign national, was taking the antelopes into stables after the park had closed, police spokesman Robert Loeffel told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

The goring happened late Sunday at the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the southwestern island of Oland. Police said the case is being considered a "workplace accident,” which is standard procedure.

It was not known precisely what happened inside the enclosure. The identity and citizenship of the deceased employee was not given.

The eland is the world's largest antelope.

As of Monday, the park had closed for the season, according to its website.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An employee of an animal park in southwestern Sweden was gored to death by an eland, Swedish media reported Monday.The man, a foreign national, was taking the antelopes into stables after the park had closed, police spokesman Robert Loeffel told Swedish broadcaster SVT.The...
Sweden,Antelope Attack
120
2022-01-29
Monday, 29 August 2022 05:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved