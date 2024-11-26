Suspects Accused of Killing Israeli Rabbi Extradited to UAE

Three suspects accused of murdering an Israeli rabbi in the United Arab Emirates were caught in Istanbul in a secret operation over the weekend by the Turkish intelligence and police, a Turkish security source said Tuesday.

The suspects, all of them Uzbek citizens, were extradited to the UAE upon UAE government request, the source also said.

The body of the rabbi, Zvi Kogan, 28, was discovered Sunday. He had been reported missing Thursday and an Israeli official has said it is believed Kogan was last seen in Dubai.

The UAE ministry of interior released a statement Monday identifying the three men, two of whom it said were aged 28 and the third 33.

Emirati authorities have not said if they have established a motive. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said it was an "antisemitic terrorist act," and the Israeli official had said it is believed Kogan was targeted because he was Jewish.





