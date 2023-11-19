×
Susan Sarandon Criticized for Sharing Post That Israel Killed Its Own Citizens

By    |   Sunday, 19 November 2023 10:18 PM EST

Actress Susan Sarandon has been harshly criticized for sharing a post stating that Israel murdered its own civilians on Oct. 7.

The post she shared, written by political commentator Jackson Hinkle, read: "ISRAEL AND HAARETZ (Israeli media) have now confined [sic] that an ISRAELI HELICOPTER MURDERED ISRAELI CIVILIANS ON OCTOBER 7." 

Haaretz recently published a report that said that an Israeli police helicopter, which was responding to the massacre at the music festival carried out by Hamas terrorists, may have accidentally killed civilians.

Israel Police has disputed the Haaretz report.

Despite the report being disputed and the fact that even if it were true Haaretz said the Israel Police action was by accident in the desperate attempt to stop the Hamas massacre, the Palestinian Authority and others say that the article in Haaretz proves that Israel perpetrated the attack against itself in order to make up a reason for invading Gaza, ideas that have rapidly spread in the anti-Israel conspiracy community.

Ron Kampeas, who is the Washington bureau chief for the Jewish Telegraph Agency, wrote on X, "@SusanSarandon retweeting a far right antisemite who is posting a lie is where we are."

In addition, Yair Rosenberg of The Atlantic also castigated Sarandon, writing on X, "Getting the vague impression that Susan 'Hillary [Clinton] is just as bad as [Donald] Trump' Sarandon just has terrible moral and political judgment. At some point, those who ally with her publicly can no longer pretend they don't know."

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Actress Susan Sarandon has been harshly criticized for sharing a post stating that Israel murdered its own civilians on Oct. 7.
245
Sunday, 19 November 2023 10:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

