US Casts Doubt on Biden-Putin Summit. Eyes New Sanctions Tuesday

US Casts Doubt on Biden-Putin Summit. Eyes New Sanctions Tuesday
(AP)

Monday, 21 February 2022 05:58 PM

President Joe Biden's agreement in principle to meet President Vladimir Putin may be off after Russia declared two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent on Monday, and the United States will announce further measures, likely sanctions-related, on Tuesday, a senior administration official said.

The official, speaking to reporters on a conference call, said the United States would continue to pursue diplomacy with Moscow over Ukraine "until the tanks roll."

President Joe Biden's agreement in principle to meet President Vladimir Putin may be off after Russia declared two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent on Monday, and the United States will announce further measures, likely sanctions-related, on Tuesday, a senior administration official said.
2022-58-21
Monday, 21 February 2022 05:58 PM
