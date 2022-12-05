×
Sudan

Sudanese Generals, Pro-democracy Group Sign Framework Deal

Monday, 05 December 2022 06:01 AM EST

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s ruling generals and the main pro-democracy group on Monday signed a framework deal until elections but key dissenters have stayed out of the agreement.

The deal pledges to establish a new, civilian-led transitional government to guide the country to elections and offers a path forward in the wake of Sudan's stalled transition to democracy following the October 2021 coup.

The deal — the first of at least two planned accords — was signed by Sudan’s ruling generals, Abdel-Fattah el-Burhan and Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, and the leaders from Sudan’s largest pro-democracy group, Forces of Freedom and Change, at the Khartoum’s Republican Palace.

However, several of Sudan’s key dissenting political forces have boycotted the deal, including Sudan’s grassroots pro-democracy network, known as the Resistance Committee, which has continually refused to negotiate with the ruling generals.

Several former rebel leaders, who have formed their own political block, have also rejected the deal, arguing it serves the interests of the military and the Forces of Freedom and Change only. The agreement, a draft of which was seen by The Associated Press, promises to see Sudan’s military step back from politics, following a the October 2021 coup.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Monday, 05 December 2022 06:01 AM
