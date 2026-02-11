WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: sudan nile ferry capsize

Passenger Ferry Capsizes on the Nile River in Sudan, Leaving at Least 15 People Dead

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 05:00 PM EST

CAIRO (AP) — A passenger ferry capsized on the Nile River in Sudan on Wednesday, leaving at least 15 people dead, a medical group said.

The ferry, with at least 27 people on board, including women and children, sank in the Shendi district in northern Nile River province, said the Sudan Doctors Network, a medial group that tracks the country’s ongoing war.

The group said at least 15 bodies have been recovered, while residents and rescue teams were still searching for at least six other people. Six people survived the tragedy, it said.

The group urged authorities to deploy specialized rescue teams and equipment to accelerate search efforts.

Such tragedies on overloaded boats are not uncommon on waterways in the African nation, where safety measures are often disregarded.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A passenger ferry capsized on the Nile River in Sudan on Wednesday, leaving at least 15 people dead, a medical group said.The ferry, with at least 27 people on board, including women and children, sank in the Shendi district in northern Nile River province, said the Sudan...
sudan nile ferry capsize
127
2026-00-11
Wednesday, 11 February 2026 05:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved