Famine Spreads to Two Regions in War-torn Sudan, Including Darfur City under Paramilitary Attack

CAIRO (AP) — Famine has spread to two regions of war-torn Sudan, including a major city in Darfur where paramilitary fighters have been rampaging the past week, a global hunger monitoring group said Monday.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, said famine has been detected in the Darfur city of el-Fasher and the city of Kadugli in South Kordofan province.

Twenty other areas in Darfur and Kordofan, where fighting intensified in recent months, are also at risk of famine, according to the latest IPC report released on Monday.

Sudan has been torn apart since April 2023 by the fight for power between the military and RSF. More than 40,000 people have been killed, according to U.N. figures, but aid groups say that is an undercount and the true number could be many times higher.