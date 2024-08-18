WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sudan cholera outbreak conflict

Cholera Outbreak in Sudan Has Killed at Least 22 People, Health Minister Says

Sunday, 18 August 2024 01:01 PM EDT

Sudan has been stricken by a cholera outbreak that has killed nearly two dozen people and sickened hundreds more in recent weeks, health authorities said Sunday. The African nation has been roiled by a 16-month conflict and devastating floods.

Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said in a statement that at least 22 people have died from the disease, and that at least 354 confirmed cases of cholera have been detected across the county in recent weeks.

Sunday, 18 August 2024 01:01 PM
