American University of Afghanistan Students Struggle to Flee the Country

Students and alumni of the American University of Afghanistan are struggling to flee the country after finding out they could not enter the Kabul International Airport, reports The New York Times.

Current and former students on Sunday gathered in a safe house early in the day then rode via bus to the Kabul International Airport. After seven hours of waiting for entry, they were told the airport gates were a security threat and that civilian evacuation would end on Monday.

"I regret to inform you that the high command at HKIA in the airport has announced there will be no more rescue flights," the AUAF administration told the students via email.

After the email, the students were informed that their names were given to the Taliban.

"We are all terrified, there is no evacuation, there is no getting out," one 24-year-old sophomore at AUAF said.

AUAF president Ian Bickford left Afghanistan shortly before the Taliban takeover of Kabul. He said he is working with the State Department to ensure the safe evacuation of over 1,000 students.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul has warned that the airport still remains a place of "specific, credible threat."

Last week, two suicide bombers killed 13 U.S. military service members and scores of Afghan civilians.

AUAF's campus was one of the first places to be taken over by the Taliban when Kabul fell. The school has been closed since Aug. 14 after the news broke that the Taliban were coming to the city.

However, thousands of Afghans have been evacuated since the Taliban's resurgence. Many have been sent to third-party countries, some to the U.S., but facilities to care for them are filling quickly.