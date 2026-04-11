Trump: US Clearing Strait of Hormuz, Says Iran Forces 'Gone'

President Donald Trump said Saturday the U.S. military has begun clearing the Strait of Hormuz, declaring Iran’s naval and air capabilities have been wiped out.

"Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft apparatus is nonexistent, Radar is dead," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

He added Iran’s missile and drone infrastructure has been "largely obliterated," along with the weapons themselves, and said the country’s longtime leaders "are no longer with us."

Trump also said Iran’s ability to threaten shipping has been neutralized.

"The only thing they have going is the threat that a ship may 'bunk' into one of their sea mines," he wrote, adding that "all 28 of their mine dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea."

"We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World," Trump said, listing China, Japan, South Korea, France, and Germany.

Fears of Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in recent weeks have effectively shut down traffic through the strait, a key passage for global oil supplies, disrupting energy markets.

Gasoline prices in the U.S. have surged despite most of the oil flowing through the waterway being bound for other countries.

Trump also said empty oil tankers from multiple nations are now heading to the United States "to LOAD UP with Oil."