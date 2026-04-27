At least seven ships - mainly dry bulk vessels - have crossed the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, in line with muted activity in recent ‌days, shipping data showed on Monday, ​while talks between Iran and the United States have stalled.

The vessels included ships ⁠leaving from Iraqi ports and one dry ​bulk vessel from an Iranian port, according to ⁠ship tracking data from Kpler and separate satellite analysis from data analytics specialists SynMax.

Shipping traffic passing through the crucial ‌waterway at the entrance to the ​Gulf during an ‌uneasy ceasefire between Washington and Tehran represents a fraction of ‌the average 140 daily passages before the Iran war began on February 28.

The U.S. Central ⁠Command has redirected 37 ‌vessels since ⁠a blockade was imposed on Iran on April 13, the ⁠military ⁠said on April 25.

Six Iranian tankers returned to Iranian ports and ‌sailed back through Hormuz in recent days with some 10.5 million barrels of oil, according to satellite ‌analysis ​from TankerTrackers.com.

Around four million ‌barrels of Iranian oil onboard tankers sailed through the U.S. blockade on April ​24, according to separate satellite analysis from TankerTrackers.com.