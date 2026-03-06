US Skips Congressional Review to OK Munitions Sale to Israel

The U.S. State Department said on Friday it has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale to Israel of munitions and munitions support for $151.8 million without congressional review.

Israel has requested to buy 12,000 BLU-110A/B general purpose, 1,000-pound bomb bodies, the State Department said in a statement.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined that an emergency existed that required the immediate sale to Israel. The announcement comes during the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran.