WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: state department | marco rubio | israel | iran

US Skips Congressional Review to OK Munitions Sale to Israel

Friday, 06 March 2026 09:07 PM EST

The U.S. State Department said on Friday it has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale to Israel of munitions and munitions support for $151.8 million without congressional review.

Israel has requested to buy 12,000 BLU-110A/B general purpose, 1,000-pound bomb bodies, the State Department said in a statement.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined that an emergency existed that required the immediate sale to Israel. The announcement comes during the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The U.S. State Department said on Friday it has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale to Israel of munitions and munitions support for $151.8 million without congressional review.
state department, marco rubio, israel, iran
78
2026-07-06
Friday, 06 March 2026 09:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved