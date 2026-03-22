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Tags: state department | global alert | iran | threats

US Issues Global Alert Over Iran-Linked Threats

By    |   Sunday, 22 March 2026 08:43 PM EDT

The U.S. State Department issued a worldwide security alert Sunday, warning Americans to remain vigilant amid potential threats tied to Iran-backed groups.

"The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution. Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate," the State Department said in a statement.

"Periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted," the warning continued.

"Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world."

The alert follows heightened tensions amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli military action against Iran.

An Iranian military spokesman, Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, warned Friday that Tehran-linked operatives could target popular tourist destinations as the conflict intensifies.

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The State Department issued a worldwide security alert Sunday, warning Americans to remain vigilant amid potential threats tied to Iran-backed groups. "The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution."
state department, global alert, iran, threats
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2026-43-22
Sunday, 22 March 2026 08:43 PM
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