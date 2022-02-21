Biden, State Dept. Condemn Putin's Recognition of Ukraine Breakaway Regions

President Joe Biden on Monday condemned the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine as he spoke to world leaders following the latest developments in the crisis.

"Biden strongly condemned Russian President Putin’s decision to purportedly recognize the “independence” of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine," on a call with Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskiy, the White House said.

He discussed with France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz "how they will continue to coordinate their response on next steps," according to another statement.

The EU and U.S. are both planning to impose stiff investment and trade restricions involving the breakaway regions, separate from whatever sanctions may be planned for Mosdcow should it invade Ukraine.

For the moment, a full-on invasion, though expected imminently, has not taken place. However, Putin is sending troops into the two breakaway regions, as what he called a peacekeeping force.

In another statement of condemnation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had this to say, in remarks reaffirming U.S. plans to take action involving the recognition of the breakaway regions by Putin:

"We strongly condemn President Putin’s decision to recognize the so-called “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” as “independent.” As we said when the Duma first made its request: This decision represents a complete rejection of Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements, directly contradicts Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy, and is a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"States have an obligation not to recognize a new “state” created through the threat or use of force, as well as an obligation not to disrupt another state’s borders. Russia’s decision is yet another example of President Putin’s flagrant disrespect for international law and norms.

"President Biden will sign an Executive Order that will prohibit all new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” regions of Ukraine. We will continue to coordinate with Ukraine and our Allies and partners to take appropriate steps in response to this unprovoked and unacceptable action by Russia. The E.O. is designed to prevent Russia from profiting off of this blatant violation of international law. It is not directed at the people of Ukraine or the Ukrainian government and will allow humanitarian and other related activity to continue in these regions."

Blinken further said: "Our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as for the government and people of Ukraine is unwavering. We stand with our Ukrainian partners in strongly condemning President Putin’s announcement."

In an afternoon tweet, at least one U.S. lawmaker anticipated that Putin's latest actions would quickly escalate already-high tensions.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio wrote: "It appears #Putin has ordered #Russian military to enter eastern #Ukraine as “peacekeepers.” This will quickly escalate because areas currently held by Ukrainian forces are among those he recognized as independent. And energy prices are going to skyrocket for everyone."

Newsmax's Jeffrey Rubin contributed to this report.