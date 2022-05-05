×
3 Killed in Suspected Militant Stabbing Attack Near Tel Aviv

Thursday, 05 May 2022 02:49 PM

Israeli medics say at least three people were killed in a stabbing attack near Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

Police said they suspect it was a militant attack and that the assailant fled in a vehicle. Security forces set up roadblocks in the area around where the killings occurred, in the town of Elad, and a helicopter could be seen hovering over the area.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said three people were killed and four others were wounded; two of the wounded were in serious condition.

Israel marked its Independence Day on Thursday, a festive national holiday in which people typically hold barbecues and attend air shows.

The identity of the assailant was not yet known. But Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared in recent weeks, following a series of attacks in Israel, military operations in the occupied West Bank and violence at a major holy site in Jerusalem sacred to Jews and Muslims.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


