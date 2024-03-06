×
1 Wounded in Jerusalem Terror Stabbing

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 10:05 AM EST

One person was moderately wounded in a stabbing at a bus stop in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Ya'akov on Wednesday afternoon, medical authorities said.

The victim is a 64-year-old Israeli man, according to the Magen David Adom emergency response organization.

He was evacuated to the capital's Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center with "penetrating injuries," the organization added.

Police said the suspect, a 14-year-old from the eastern part of the city, initially fled the scene. Large forces were called to the area and a manhunt was launched for the terrorist, who was swiftly apprehended.

On Tuesday, an Israel Defense Forces soldier, 21, was seriously wounded in a stabbing at the Yitzhar Junction near Nablus in Samaria. The terrorist was killed, the military said.

Last year, seven people were murdered and several others were injured in a terrorist shooting attack at a synagogue in Neve Ya'akov. The terrorist was pursued by police and killed after a short exchange of fire.

The Gaza-based Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist groups praised the deadly attack at the time, describing it as a "heroic operation."

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 10:05 AM
