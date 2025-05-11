WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Sri Lanka deadly bus accident mountains

Passenger Bus Skids off a Cliff in Sri Lanka, Killing 8 People and Injuring More than 30 Others

Sunday, 11 May 2025 01:00 AM EDT

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A passenger bus skidded off a cliff in Sri Lanka’s tea-growing hill country on Sunday, killing eight people and injuring more than 30 others.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday near the town of Kotmale, about 140 kilometers (86 miles) east of Colombo, the capital, in a mountainous area of central Sri Lanka, police said. The driver was injured and among those admitted to the hospital for treatment, police added.

The bus was operated by a state-run travel company, police said.

Deadly bus accidents are common in Sri Lanka, especially in the mountainous regions, often due to reckless driving and poorly maintained and narrow roads.

