Tags: spy | espionage | prisoner | swap | evan gershkovich | wall street journal

Russia: Gershkovich Prisoner Swap Must Be Done in Silence

Wednesday, 26 June 2024 07:04 AM EDT

The Kremlin, asked Wednesday about a possible prison exchange involving Evan Gershkovich, The Wall Street Journal reporter on trial for espionage in Russia, said such matters require public silence and that people must wait for the case's verdict.

U.S. citizen Gershkovich appeared in court in the city of Yekaterinburg for the first day of his trial on Wednesday. Gershkovich, The Wall Street Journal, and the U.S. government all deny Russian accusations that he is a spy.

Wednesday, 26 June 2024 07:04 AM
