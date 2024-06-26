Russia: Gershkovich Prisoner Swap Must Be Done in Silence

The Kremlin, asked Wednesday about a possible prison exchange involving Evan Gershkovich, The Wall Street Journal reporter on trial for espionage in Russia, said such matters require public silence and that people must wait for the case's verdict.

U.S. citizen Gershkovich appeared in court in the city of Yekaterinburg for the first day of his trial on Wednesday. Gershkovich, The Wall Street Journal, and the U.S. government all deny Russian accusations that he is a spy.