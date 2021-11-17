×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Spain | Worker Protest

Striking Workers in Spain Clash with Police, Seek Pay Hikes

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 09:00 AM

CÁDIZ, Spain (AP) — Metalworkers burned street barricades for a second straight day in Spain's southern city of Cádiz on Wednesday, as trade unions demanded wage increases in line with a recent spike in inflation across the European Union.

Workers cut some roads leading into Cádiz for a brief period during the morning. They set alight several cars and clashed with police, who responded with rubber bullets. Two police officers suffered minor injuries. Nobody was arrested.

Juan Linares, the provincial head of the industrial department of the CCOO union, one of Spain's largest, said he was not optimistic about a quick resolution to the walkout.

“The situation is at a standstill. There are no phone calls, no situation that would lead us to open negotiations," Linares told Spanish broadcaster RTVE.

The inflation rate in Spain has risen to its highest in years, driven up by energy costs. In October, it stood at 5.5%.

Nadia Calviño, a deputy prime minister and economy minister in Spain's government, asked for the violence to stop so that a deal could be struck.

“We have total respect for the demands of the workers and the freedom of demonstration and expression, but it is not to possible to behave violently within the framework of a negotiation of a collective or labor agreement," Calviño said.

Most of the employment in the province's metal sector is in shipbuilding. Cádiz, a city of 116,000 people located on the coast near the Strait of Gibraltar, is a blue-collar city where trade unions have deep roots.

Labor groups called for more demonstrations on Thursday.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Metalworkers burned street barricades for a second straight day in Spain's southern city of Cádiz on Wednesday, as trade unions demanded wage increases in line with a recent spike in inflation across the European Union.Workers cut some roads leading into Cádiz for a brief...
Spain,Worker Protest
262
2021-00-17
Wednesday, 17 November 2021 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved