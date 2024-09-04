WATCH TV LIVE

British Hiker Found Dead after Flood on Spanish Island of Mallorca. Searchers Look for Missing Woman

Wednesday, 04 September 2024

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A British man has been found dead while emergency services search for a woman of the same nationality after both were apparently swept away in a flash flood while hiking on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, Spanish police said Wednesday.

Spain’s Civil Guard said that both people were taking a trail that leads through a small canyon to the sea when the storm hit on Tuesday.

The body of the 32-year-old man was found on Wednesday while the search continues for woman, police said.

More inclement weather was forecast for the island and parts of Spain’s mainland. The Balearic Islands and a large swath of Spain’s eastern coast was under alert for strong winds and heavy rains.

More thunderstorms over Barcelona forced the organizers of the America’s Cup sailing event to postpone racing. That decision came after lightning struck near a yacht on Tuesday, forcing a race to be abandoned.

Wednesday, 04 September 2024
