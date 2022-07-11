×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Spain | Running of the Bulls

Spain: Three Runners Gored in Tense 5th Pamplona Bull Run

Spain: Three Runners Gored in Tense 5th Pamplona Bull Run

Monday, 11 July 2022 04:01 AM EDT

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish Red Cross spokesman said three people were gored and three others suffered bruises in a tense fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival on Monday.

It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. There are three more daily runs before it finishes Thursday.

Red Cross worker José Aldaba told Spanish National Television that one man was gored on the street, while two others were stabbed by a bull´s horn inside the bullring at the end of the run.

Television images showed one bull repeatedly tossing and butting one runner against the wooden barriers on the edge of the ring and then goring another in the back of the leg.

The spectacle lasted just over three minutes as hundreds of runners, mostly men, ran frantically ahead and alongside six fighting bulls as they charged through the cobblestone streets of this northern city.

Three other runners were treated for injuries sustained in falls during the run.

The run finishes at Pamplona’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

Tens of thousands of foreign visitors come to the Pamplona festival that was made known to the English-speaking world through Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”

The adrenaline rush of the morning bull run is followed by partying throughout the day and night.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Spanish Red Cross spokesman said three people were gored and three others suffered bruises in a tense fifth bull run at Pamplona's San Fermín Festival on Monday.It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. There are three more daily runs before it...
Spain,Running of the Bulls
229
2022-01-11
Monday, 11 July 2022 04:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved