×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Spain | Running of the Bulls

No Gorings Yet in 4 Days of Pamplona Bull Run Festival

No Gorings Yet in 4 Days of Pamplona Bull Run Festival

Sunday, 10 July 2022 04:00 AM EDT

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Thrill seekers avoided any gorings for a fourth straight bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival on Sunday.

The Red Cross’ preliminary medical report and the city's hospital say four people needed treatment in a hospital for hard knocks they received during Sunday’s early morning bull run. At least one young man needed to be evacuated on a stretcher to an ambulance wearing a neck brace.

The six bulls took 2 1/2 minutes to charge through the 875-meter (956-yard) course through Pamplona’s old quarter.

The run finishes at Pamplona’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

There were no gorings either on the first three days of this year’s festival. There are four days remaining.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

Tens of thousands of foreign visitors come to the Pamplona festival that was made known to the English-speaking world through Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”

The mad rush of the bull run is followed by general hedonism with people drinking, eating, attending concerts and partying late into the night. The bulls are killed in the bullring later in the day.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Thrill seekers avoided any gorings for a fourth straight bull run at Pamplona's San Fermín Festival on Sunday.The Red Cross' preliminary medical report and the city's hospital say four people needed treatment in a hospital for hard knocks they received during Sunday's early...
Spain,Running of the Bulls
221
2022-00-10
Sunday, 10 July 2022 04:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved