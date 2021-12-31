×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Spain | Obit | O'Dell

Denis O'Dell, Worked on Beatles Films, Dies in Spain at 98

Friday, 31 December 2021 11:01 AM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Denis O’Dell, a British film producer and director who worked with The Beatles on the movie “A Hard Day’s Night” and other productions, has died at his home in Spain, his son said Friday. He was 98.

Arran O’Dell told The Associated Press that his father died overnight at his house in Almería, in southeast Spain. He said the family planned a local private service and a memorial service at a later date in the United Kingdom.

Denis O’Dell was an associate producer of “A Hard Day’s Night,” the Fab Four’s first film, and “How I Won the War," in which John Lennon appeared as a supporting actor.

He produced the 1967 Beatles film “Magical Mystery Tour," as well as “The Magic Christian,” which featured Peter Sellers and Ringo Starr.

O’Dell’s memoir of his time with the Fab Four came out in 2003 and was called “At the Apple’s Core: The Beatles from the Inside.”

O’Dell became a director of The Beatles’ new organization, Apple Corps, and the head of Apple Films.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Denis O'Dell, a British film producer and director who worked with The Beatles on the movie "A Hard Day's Night" and other productions, has died at his home in Spain, his son said Friday. He was 98. Arran O'Dell told The Associated Press that his father died overnight at...
Spain,Obit,O'Dell
175
2021-01-31
Friday, 31 December 2021 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved