×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Spain | Nightclub Shooting

4 Shot, 1 Stabbed at Spanish Nightclub

Monday, 18 July 2022 08:00 AM EDT

MADRID (AP) — Four people were shot and another was injured by a knife at a nightclub in southern Spain, police said Monday.

Two of those shot were in serious condition, police said in a statement. They are an Irish man and a woman.

The person who was stabbed is thought to have fired the shots and is under arrest. He is in serious condition with injuries to his chest and head, police said.

Police didn't say what might have triggered the violence, which occurred after midnight Sunday in Marbella, a popular vacation town on Spain's Costa del Sol. Police didn't give the names of those involved.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Four people were shot and another was injured by a knife at a nightclub in southern Spain, police said Monday.Two of those shot were in serious condition, police said in a statement. They are an Irish man and a woman.The person who was stabbed is thought to have fired the...
Spain,Nightclub Shooting
106
2022-00-18
Monday, 18 July 2022 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved