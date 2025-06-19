WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: spain NATO spending increase

Spain Rejects NATO's Anticipated Defense Spending Increase as 'unreasonable'

Spain Rejects NATO's Anticipated Defense Spending Increase as 'unreasonable'

Thursday, 19 June 2025 09:00 AM EDT

MADRID (AP) — Spain has rejected a NATO proposal to spend 5% of GDP on defense needs that’s due to be announced next week, calling it “unreasonable.”

In a letter sent Thursday to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that Spain “cannot commit to a specific spending target in terms of GDP” at next week’s NATO summit in The Hague.

Most U.S. allies at NATO are on track to endorse U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand that they invest 5% of gross domestic product on their defense and military needs. In early June, Sweden and the Netherlands said that they aim to meet the new target.

Spain is the lowest spender in the 32-nation military alliance, directing less than 2% of its GDP on defense expenditure.

In April, Sánchez said the government will raise defense spending by 10.5 billion euros ($12 billion) to reach NATO’s previous target of 2% of GDP.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Spain has rejected a NATO proposal to spend 5% of GDP on defense needs that's due to be announced next week, calling it "unreasonable."In a letter sent Thursday to NATO SecretaryGeneral Mark Rutte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that Spain "cannot commit to a...
spain NATO spending increase
153
2025-00-19
Thursday, 19 June 2025 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved