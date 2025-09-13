WATCH TV LIVE

Explosion in Madrid from Suspected Gas Leak Injures 25

Saturday, 13 September 2025 05:01 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) — An explosion in a building in Madrid injured 25 people, two of them seriously, emergency services for the Spanish capital said Saturday.

Spanish news agency EFE said that firefighters suspect that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, but police were still investigating its cause.

Firefighter chief Javier Romero said that firefighters pulled four people from the rubble after the explosion occurred at around 3 p.m. on the ground floor of a three-story building. He said that the blast damaged a cafe, a store and other properties.

2025-01-13
Saturday, 13 September 2025 05:01 PM
