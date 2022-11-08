×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Spain | Lobbyists

Spanish Govt Proposes Rules for Lobbyists, Public Officials

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 02:00 PM EST

MADRID (AP) — Spain's Council of Ministers presented a law Tuesday to increase the transparency of interactions between public officials and lobbyists.

Officials involved in any stage of policymaking would have to report their meetings with representatives of companies or groups that hoped to influence governmental decisions.

Lobbyists would need to enroll in a new electronic registry of interest groups to carry out any encounters with any members of the government. Political parties and labor unions would be exempt from this obligation.

The proposed bill also would require high-ranking officials to wait at least two years after leaving government service to engage in lobbying activities related to matters they had worked on.

A similar regulation for senators and lawmakers in the Congress of Deputies is currently working its way through Spain's parliament.

France and Germany passed similar legislation to establish mandatory lobbyist registries in 2018 and January of this year, respectively.

Spain's proposed law is set for public hearings before it goes to parliament for approval.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Spain's Council of Ministers presented a law Tuesday to increase the transparency of interactions between public officials and lobbyists.Officials involved in any stage of policymaking would have to report their meetings with representatives of companies or groups that...
Spain, Lobbyists
165
2022-00-08
Tuesday, 08 November 2022 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved