×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Spain | Inditex Russia

Fast-fashion Giant Inditex to Transfer Its Russian Business

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 03:00 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) — Zara owner Inditex has reached an agreement to sell its Russian business to a Lebanese retail and real estate conglomerate, the Spanish fashion giant said Tuesday in a statement to the country's competition authorities.

The buyer is Daher Group and the potential purchase is pending approval from Russian authorities, Inditex said, without disclosing financial details.

Inditex halted its business in Russia on March 5, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine at the end of February. Following other western brands, the fashion retailer closed its 502 shops and stopped online sales.

Tuesday's announcement marks the end of Inditex's business in Russia, although the retailer said it would consider returning through a franchise collaboration with Daher if market circumstances changed.

The statement to CNMC, the commission that oversees competition in Spain, made no direct reference to the war in Ukraine.

The sale agreement includes the transfer of most of the lease contracts of its existing stores, which Inditex says will enable the preservation of a substantial number of jobs generated by the group.

Founded in 1975 by Amancio Ortega, Inditex' rapid success hinged on the ability to serve new fashion collections in record time. It currently operates several brands globally, including Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Pull & Bear and Oysho.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Zara owner Inditex has reached an agreement to sell its Russian business to a Lebanese retail and real estate conglomerate, the Spanish fashion giant said Tuesday in a statement to the country's competition authorities.The buyer is Daher Group and the potential purchase is...
Spain,Inditex Russia
214
2022-00-25
Tuesday, 25 October 2022 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved