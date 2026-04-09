Spain Pushes Back on Israel, US Over Military Action

Spain condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon as well as the broader war involving Iran on Thursday, reinforcing Madrid's position opposing U.S. and Israeli military actions, despite U.S. statements about potential consequences for NATO allies that do not meet its expectations.

Spain's opposition to the Iran conflict has further affected its relations with Washington, and figures within President Donald Trump's MAGA movement have called on the U.S. leader to respond to Madrid’s position.

In remarks to lawmakers, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares described the conflict as what he called an “attack on civilization," echoing statements by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez regarding Trump's decision to launch military action against the Islamic Republic.

"We're facing the greatest assault on the civilisation built upon the humanist ideals of reason, peace, understanding and universal law over the abuse of power, brute force and arbitrariness," Albares said.

"The prophets of war and violence seek to return to the values and practices of history's darkest moments," he added, stating that Israel had violated international law and the newly brokered two-week ceasefire after a wave of airstrikes across Lebanon killed more than 250 people on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

Sanchez, who has taken a leading role among European governments opposing the war, has closed Spanish airspace to any aircraft involved in a confrontation he has described as reckless and illegal.

On Wednesday night, Sanchez reiterated his call for the European Union to suspend its association agreement with Israel, calling for an end to what he described as "impunity for (Israel's) criminal actions."

In a post on X, Sanchez said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "contempt for life and international law is intolerable."

Also on Wednesday, Spain and Italy both summoned Israeli envoys in response to separate incidents involving U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon. Madrid said a Spanish UNIFIL member had been detained by the Israeli army.

Spanish ties with the U.S. declined last year when Madrid rejected Trump's proposal that NATO allies increase defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product, part of a broader effort by his administration to increase burden-sharing within the alliance. Madrid's position led Trump to raise the possibility of trade-related measures.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in March the U.S. should withdraw from two jointly operated air bases in southern Spain and relocate operations to another country.

Earlier this week, Albares said Trump's public consideration of a withdrawal from the alliance was prompting European countries to consider alternative security arrangements.

In Spain, the government's position has public support, as polls indicate opposition to the war. According to recent surveys, Sanchez's Socialist Party has gained voter support, while Vox has seen a decline in polling.

While Sanchez has welcomed the Pakistani-brokered ceasefire, he also said Spain would "not applaud those who he said contributed to escalating the conflict."

Albares announced earlier on Thursday that Spain would reopen its embassy in Tehran in an effort to support diplomatic engagement in the region.

But his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa'ar, called the move "an eternal disgrace," stating that Spain was aligning with what he described as Iran's regime.