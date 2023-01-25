×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Spain | Church | Attack

Spain: 1 Dead in Attack with Bladed Weapon at Church

Wednesday, 25 January 2023 04:00 PM EST

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s interior ministry says one person has been killed and another severely injured in an attack carried out by a person with a bladed weapon at a church in the southern city of Algeciras on Wednesday.

The attacker has been arrested and is in the custody of Spain’s National Police.

The ministry says that the person was killed outside the church of San Lorenzo, while the other person was wounded inside the church.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- Spain's interior ministry says one person has been killed and another severely injured in an attack carried out by a person with a bladed weapon at a church in the southern city of Algeciras on Wednesday.The attacker has been arrested and is in the custody of Spain's...
Spain,Church,Attack
75
2023-00-25
Wednesday, 25 January 2023 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved