Tags: Spain | Cervantes Prize

Venezuelan Poet Rafael Cadenas Wins Cervantes Prize

Thursday, 10 November 2022 02:00 PM EST

MADRID (AP) — Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas has been awarded the Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world’s highest literary honor, by Spain's government.

The 92-year-old Cadenas has published more than 20 works of poetry and essays, including the volumes of verse “Intemperie” (“Outdoors”), “Amante” (“Lover”) and, most recently in 2018, “Contestaciones” (“Answers”).

Spain's Culture Minister Miquel Iceta announced the winner on Thursday.

Uruguayan poet Cristina Peri Rossi won the prize last year.

The 125,000-euro ($126,000) award had alternated between Spanish and Latin American writers until recent years.

The prizes are presented each April 23 on the anniversary of the death in 1616 of Miguel de Cervantes, author of “Don Quixote,” in a ceremony attended by King Felipe VI.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


