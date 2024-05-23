WATCH TV LIVE

The Collapse of a Building on Spain's Mallorca Island Leaves 4 People Dead, Officials Say

Thursday, 23 May 2024 06:00 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) — Four people died and 21 more were injured Thursday when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca, Spanish emergency authorities said.

The accident occurred in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island popular with tourists.

Spanish news agency EFE and other media said the building housed a restaurant called “Medusa Beach Club” located near the beach.

Public television for the Balearic Islands, IB3, reported there were people dancing on a terrace that collapsed on top of another floor underneath.

No cause has been given for the collapse of the building.

Emergency services are continuing to search the site and attend the wounded.

