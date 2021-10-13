×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Spain | Afghanistan

Spain Evacuates 160 More Afghans via Pakistan

Wednesday, 13 October 2021 05:01 AM

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s defense ministry has completed the evacuation of another 160 Afghans who had initially been left behind following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The defense ministry said that the mission was able to extract the Afghan workers and families via Pakistan before they were flown to an air base near Madrid late Tuesday.

Spain launched the mission to extract workers who hadn't been able to leave Afghanistan during the airlift operation in August when it pulled out about 2,200 Spaniards and Afghans via Kabul’s airport.

Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister José Albares visited both Pakistan and Qatar last month to ask for their assistance in extracting more Afghan workers.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Spain's defense ministry has completed the evacuation of another 160 Afghans who had initially been left behind following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.The defense ministry said that the mission was able to extract the Afghan workers and families via Pakistan before...
Spain,Afghanistan
110
2021-01-13
Wednesday, 13 October 2021 05:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved