SpaceX Gets FAA Approval to Ramp Up Starship Launches from Texas

SpaceX on Tuesday received key U.S. regulatory approval to increase the annual rate of Starship rocket launches from Texas and booster landings in various bodies of water, allowing Elon Musk's company to significantly expand development of its giant Mars rocket.

The Federal Aviation Administration, capping a years-long review, said SpaceX's proposal to increase the number of Texas Starship launches from five to 25 will not have a major impact on the surrounding environment, nor would associated booster landings or potential rocket explosions over the Gulf of Mexico and some international waters.