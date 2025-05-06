WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: spacex | texas | musk

SpaceX Gets FAA Approval to Ramp Up Starship Launches from Texas

In this long exposure photograph, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a commercial crew of four lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 03:05 PM EDT

SpaceX on Tuesday received key U.S. regulatory approval to increase the annual rate of Starship rocket launches from Texas and booster landings in various bodies of water, allowing Elon Musk's company to significantly expand development of its giant Mars rocket.

The Federal Aviation Administration, capping a years-long review, said SpaceX's proposal to increase the number of Texas Starship launches from five to 25 will not have a major impact on the surrounding environment, nor would associated booster landings or potential rocket explosions over the Gulf of Mexico and some international waters.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


