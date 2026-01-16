WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: south korea yoon martial law arrest

A South Korean Court Sentences Yoon to 5 Years in Prison on Charges Related to Martial Law Decree

Friday, 16 January 2026 02:00 AM EST

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to five years in prison on some charges related to his imposition of martial law.

The verdict is the first against Yoon in the eight criminal trials over the decree he issued in late 2024 and other allegations.

The most significant charge against him alleges that he led a rebellion in connection with his martial law enforcement and it carries a potential death penalty.

The Seoul Central District Court in the case decided Friday sentenced him for other charges like his defiance of authorities’ attempts to detain him and his alleged fabrication of official documents.

