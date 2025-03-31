WATCH TV LIVE

South Korea's Constitutional Court Will Rule Friday on Whether to Dismiss Impeached President Yoon

Monday, 31 March 2025 10:01 PM EDT

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Constitutional Court will rule Friday on whether to dismiss impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The opposition-controlled National Assembly in December voted to impeach Yoon over his short-lived martial law decree that plunged South Korea into political turmoil.

The Constitutional Court has since been deliberating whether to uphold Yoon’s impeachment and formally remove him from office or reinstate his presidential powers.

The Constitutional Court announced Tuesday it would issue the ruling Friday.

Monday, 31 March 2025 10:01 PM
