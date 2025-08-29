WATCH TV LIVE

South Korea's Former Prime Minister and Former First Lady Indicted

South Korea's Former Prime Minister and Former First Lady Indicted

Friday, 29 August 2025 12:00 AM EDT

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean special prosecutors indicted the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on criminal charges Friday.

The indictments of former first lady Kim Keon Hee and Han are part of three special prosecutor investigations launched under the government of liberal President Lee Jae Myung, targeting the presidency of Yoon, a conservative who was removed from office in April and rearrested last month over his December martial law decree.

Yoon’s defense minister, safety minster and many other senior military commanders and police officers have already been arrested over their involvements in imposing martial law.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


