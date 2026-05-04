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Fire, Explosion Hit South Korean-Run Vessel in Strait of Hormuz

Fire, Explosion Hit South Korean-Run Vessel in Strait of Hormuz
(Getty Images)

Monday, 04 May 2026 11:47 AM EDT

There was a fire and ​an explosion on a vessel operated by South Korean shipper HMM in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, the foreign ministry in Seoul said.

The government was ​checking intelligence that the vessel, HMM Namu, ​may have been attacked, Yonhap News reported ⁠citing government officials.

There were no casualties reported and ​authorities were investigating what caused the blaze that, ​HMM said, broke out in the engine room of the Panama-flagged cargo ship.

Twenty-four crew members, including six Korean nationals, ​were on board, the company told Reuters.

The ​U.S. military said two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers had entered the ⁠Gulf to break an Iranian blockade and that two U.S. merchant ships had transited the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran said it had prevented a ​U.S. warship ​entering the ⁠Gulf.

"Our government will communicate closely with relevant countries regarding this matter and ​take necessary measures to ensure the safety ​of ⁠our vessels and crew members inside the Strait of Hormuz," South Korea's foreign ministry said in ⁠a ​statement.

Seoul has said 26 South ​Korean-flagged vessels were stranded there.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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There was a fire and ​an explosion on a vessel operated by South Korean shipper HMM in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, the foreign ministry in Seoul said. The government was ​checking intelligence that the vessel, HMM Namu, ​may have been attacked, Yonhap News reported ...
south korea, vessel, panama, hormuz
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2026-47-04
Monday, 04 May 2026 11:47 AM
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