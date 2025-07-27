WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: south korea | us | trade talks | shipbuilding

SKorea Proposes Shipbuilding Project to US in Trade Talks

Sunday, 27 July 2025 09:31 PM EDT

South Korea has proposed a multi-billion dollar shipbuilding project to the U.S. during trade talks, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The suggested project consists of a package that encompasses large-scale investments in the U.S. by private South Korean shipbuilders and financial support such as loans and guarantees to support them, Yonhap reported.

The project has been labeled "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again," or MASGA, Yonhap reported.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
South Korea has proposed a multi-billion dollar shipbuilding project to the U.S. during trade talks, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources. The suggested project consists of a package...
south korea, us, trade talks, shipbuilding
71
2025-31-27
Sunday, 27 July 2025 09:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved