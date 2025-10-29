South Korea Gifts Trump Replica of Ancient Golden Crown

President Donald Trump may be facing "no kings" protests back home, but in South Korea officials had the perfect gift for the monarch-loving magnate — a replica golden crown.

Trump met South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday, part of a visit in which he is expected to hold tense trade talks with China's Xi Jinping.

And capping a lavish welcome ceremony in the historic capital Gyeongju, Trump was presented with a replica of a crown worn by the kings of Silla, the dynasty that ruled from 57 BC to 935 AD.

The gift was a replica of "the largest and most extravagant of the existing gold crowns" from the Silla period, Trump was told.

It represented "the divine connection between heavenly and earthly leadership."

Seoul's presidential office said the headgear symbolises "peace, coexistence, and shared prosperity on the peninsula — values that mirror the Silla dynasty's long era of stability."

Trump has made no secret of his love of monarchies the world over.

Americans rallied across the country this month in opposition to what organisers call Trump's "king-like" presidency and erosion of democratic norms in the United States.

Trump mocked the rallies on social media, sharing AI-generated posts showing himself wearing a crown while flying a fighter jet emblazoned with the words "King Trump" dumping feces on protesters.

The U.S. leader was also presented in South Korea with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa — the country's highest decoration.

The medal had a laurel leaf design that symbolises prosperity and it was given "in anticipation of the peace and prosperity you will bring to the Korean peninsula," Trump was told.

"It's a great honor," the U.S. president said. "I'd like to wear it right now."

Trump's love of gold is also well-known.

He has bedecked the Oval Office with gold the White House described as "of the highest quality."

And he was gifted a gold-plated golf ball during a visit to Tokyo this week.

President Lee wore a gold tie to his meeting with Trump symbolising the "golden future" of the alliance between the two countries.

The Silla crown replica was also chosen in light of Trump's "known preference for gold decorations at the White House," the presidential office said.

Seoul also said Wednesday's state luncheon for Trump will include a "gold-themed dessert" symbolising the "alliance's enduring trust and the two nations' shared commitment to peace and prosperity."

The golden citrus dessert dish will include a "gold adorned brownie and seasonal fruits served with buckwheat tea."

The dessert plate will feature the word "PEACE!", Seoul's presidential office said, echoing the two leaders' first meeting when they pledged to act as a "peacemaker" and a "pacemaker" for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

But tensions with North Korea remain high after Pyongyang brushed aside Lee's outreach and instead deepened military and economic links with Russia.

And Trump said Wednesday he was not able to arrange a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to the South, ending fierce speculation over a possible summit after years of diplomatic deadlock.