SKorea's Acting President Orders Emergency Measures Over US Tariffs

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo ordered emergency support measures for businesses that will be impacted by the imposition of U.S. tariffs, including automobiles, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled global reciprocal tariffs that include a 25% rate on South Korea.

Han asked the industry minister to analyze the content of the tariffs and actively negotiate with Washington to minimize the impact of U.S. reciprocal tariffs, the ministry said.

"As the global trade war has become a reality, the government must pour all its capabilities to overcome the trade crisis," Han said at a meeting with the finance minister and other top officials, according to the industry ministry.

Han will preside over a meeting with the private sector later on Thursday to discuss responses to the U.S. tariffs.