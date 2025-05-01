South Korea's Acting Leader Han Resigns amid Reports he Will Run for Presidential Election

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo said Thursday he was resigning amid reports he will run in next month’s presidential election.

Han said in a televised briefing he determined he would quit to take “a bigger responsibility” for the country. South Korean media reported Han will officially launch his presidential campaign Friday.

Han was appointed prime minister, the country’s No. 2 post, by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office, triggering the by-election.

Han has been emerging as a potential conservative standard bearer, as the main conservative People Power Party remains in disarray over Yoon’s Dec. 3 imposition of martial law.

Observers say Han is expected to align with the People Power Party to launch a unified conservative campaign against liberal front-runner Lee Jae-myung.