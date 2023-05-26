×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: south korea plane door open

South Korean Passenger Plane Flies with Open Door, Lands Safely

South Korean Passenger Plane Flies with Open Door, Lands Safely

Friday, 26 May 2023 03:01 AM EDT

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landed safely at a South Korean airport Friday, airline and government officials said.

Some people on board tried to stop the person from opening the door but it was eventually opened partially, the Transport Ministry said.

The plane with 194 people was heading to the southeastern city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju. The flight is normally about an hour, and how long the door was open wasn't immediately disclosed.

Police detained the unidentified person who opened the door, the airline said. Their motive wasn't immediately known.

The passengers included teenage athletes who plan to attend track and field competitions in Ulsan, another southeastern city.

The incident terrified some passengers but no one was injured, though some passengers were assessed at a hospital, Asiana and Transport Ministry officials said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landed safely at a South Korean airport Friday, airline and government officials said.Some people on board tried to stop the person from opening the door but it was eventually opened partially, the...
south korea plane door open
147
2023-01-26
Friday, 26 May 2023 03:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved