SKorea Imposes Sanctions on NKoreans Over Latest Missile Launch

Friday, 01 November 2024 09:54 AM EDT
South Korea has imposed sanctions on 11 North Korean individuals and four entities over Pyongyang's latest test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday.
