SKorea Imposes Sanctions on NKoreans Over Latest Missile Launch

Friday, 01 November 2024 09:54 AM EDT

South Korea has imposed sanctions on 11 North Korean individuals and four entities over Pyongyang's latest test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday. 

Friday, 01 November 2024 09:54 AM
