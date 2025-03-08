South Korea's Impeached President Yoon Released from Prison

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — TV footage on Saturday showed South Korea’s impeached Yoon Suk Yeol coming out of prison.

Yoon waved his hand and deeply bowed to his supporters after he came out of a detention center in Seoul, a day after a Seoul court canceled his arrest to allow him to stand trial for his rebellion charge without being physically detained.

Yoon was arrested and indicted by prosecutors in January over his Dec. 3 martial law decree that plunged the country into huge political turmoil.