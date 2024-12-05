South Korea's Ruling Party Chief Shows Support for Suspending Presidential Powers of Yoon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s ruling party chief says it’s necessary to suspend the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The comments by People Power Party leader Han Dong-hun on Friday suggest that his party would change its earlier opposition to the impeachment of President Yoon over his imposition of martial law this week.

The main opposition Democratic Party and other small opposition parties submitted a joint motion to impeach Yoon on Wednesday over his martial law declaration the previous night. Martial law lasted about six hours, as the National Assembly quickly voted to overrule the president, forcing his Cabinet to lift it before daybreak Wednesday.