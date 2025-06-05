South Korea's Liberal-led Legislature Passes Bills Calling for Special Probes into Yoon and Wife

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s liberal-led legislature on Thursday passed bills to launch special investigations into former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived imposition of martial law in December and criminal allegations against his wife, targeting the ousted conservative a day after his liberal successor took office.

The bills previously were vetoed by Yoon and South Korea’s caretaker government after his Dec. 14 impeachment over the martial law debacle.

They are expected to be signed by new President Lee Jae-myung, a Democrat who won Tuesday’s snap election triggered by Yoon’s formal removal from office in April.

Many members of the conservative People Power Party refused to participate in the votes, which took place after one of the party’s lawmakers accused the liberals in a speech of being driven by vendetta.

Lee, who as an opposition leader drove the legislative efforts to impeach and oust Yoon, pinned his presidential campaign on unity, promising not to target conservatives and calling for an end to political polarization.

Yet Lee has vowed a full investigation into Yoon’s martial law stunt and the allegations surrounding his wife, moves that could overshadow the new government and inflame tensions as Yoon faces a high-stakes rebellion trial carrying a possible death sentence.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office indicted Yoon in January over his Dec. 3 martial law decree, charging him with masterminding a rebellion and describing his power grab as an illegal bid to seize the legislature and election offices and arrest political opponents.

Liberals have insisted independent investigations into Yoon are essential, saying probes by prosecutors, police and an anti-corruption agency were inadequate and hampered by Yoon’s refusal to cooperate. If Lee approves the launch of independent investigations, special prosecutors could request the transfer of relevant cases for expanded probes, or direct public or military prosecutors to continue handling them under their supervision.

The bills calling for independent investigations into Yoon’s martial law decree and criminal allegations involving his wife both passed by a vote of 194 to 3.

Dozens of retired marines, dressed in red shirts, saluted and cheered from an observation box after lawmakers passed the bill for a special prosecutor investigation into the marine’s death, which also passed 194 to 3.

Yoon’s martial law decree lasted only a few hours after a quorum of lawmakers pushed past a blockade of hundreds of heavily armed soldiers and voted to revoke the measure. Yoon defended the move as a necessary act of governance, accusing the Democrats, whom he labeled “anti-state forces,” of abusing their majority to obstruct his agenda and paralyze state affairs.

That same majority now gives Lee a far more favorable path to advance his agenda, though conservatives claim it could grant him virtually unchecked power and allow him to pass laws that shield him from legal trouble.

Yoon’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, also faces multiple corruption allegations, including claims that she received luxury items from a Unification Church official seeking business favors, as well as possible involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme. She also is suspected of interfering with PPP’s candidate nominations ahead of legislative elections in April last year.

While in office, Yoon repeatedly dismissed calls to investigate his wife, denouncing them as baseless political attacks.