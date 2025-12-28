WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: south korea | lee jae myung | truth | jeju air crash

SKorean President Vows to Reveal Truth on Anniversary of Jeju Air Crash

Sunday, 28 December 2025 09:43 PM EST

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday apologized ⁠to the families of the 179 people who died in a Jeju Air crash a year ago, vowing to reveal the truth behind the worst aircraft accident on the country's soil.

"As president who ‍has the responsibility to protect the lives and ‍safety of the people, I offer my deepest apologies," Lee said in a message released on ⁠Monday.

Relatives of the victims have demanded answers about the accident, after investigators delayed releasing a report on what went wrong ​on Dec. 29, 2024, when the Jeju Air jet crash-landed and slammed into an embankment at the end of the runway.

It erupted in a ‍ball of flames, killing all but two of the 181 people on ⁠board. The government-led Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board said in a preliminary report in January that both of the plane's engines sustained bird strikes.

But questions remain about safety lapses, the design ⁠of the runway at Muan ​International Airport where ⁠the crash occurred and what actions the pilots took in the last few ‍minutes of the flight.

"The disaster clearly revealed the systematic problems and limitations of our society," ‌Lee said. "What's needed now is not perfunctory promises or empty words but rather real change and action."

Parliament has been reviewing a plan ⁠to ​overhaul the aircraft accident ‍investigation board to ensure independence and greater expertise.

Relatives of the victims are scheduled to hold a memorial service later ‍on Monday at Muan International Airport in the country's southwest to mark the anniversary.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday apologized ⁠to the families of the 179 people who died in a Jeju Air crash a year ago, vowing to reveal the truth behind the worst aircraft accident on the country's soil.
south korea, lee jae myung, truth, jeju air crash
258
2025-43-28
Sunday, 28 December 2025 09:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved