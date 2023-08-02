×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: south korea hot weather jamboree

83 Attendees at the World Scout Jamboree Treated for Heat-related Illnesses in South Korea

83 Attendees at the World Scout Jamboree Treated for Heat-related Illnesses in South Korea

Wednesday, 02 August 2023 11:00 PM EDT

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least 83 people were treated for heat-related illnesses at the World Scout Jamboree being held in South Korea, which is having one of its hottest summers in years.

The Ministry of Interior and Safety described the illnesses as “simple exhaustion” caused by overheating and said the ill participants were treated at a hospital. It wasn't immediately clear how many were children and their ages.

The illnesses occurred during Wednesday night’s opening ceremony of the Jamboree, which brought more than 40,000 scouts to a campsite built on land reclaimed from the sea in the southwestern town of Buan. The temperature there reached 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday.

The Jamboree’s organizing committee said the events will proceed as planned and was expected to announce safety measures to protect participants in the heat.

There had been concerns about holding the Jamboree in a vast, treeless area lacking refuge from the heat.

South Korea this week raised its hot weather warning to the highest “serious” level for the first time in four years as temperatures nationwide hovered between 33 to 38 degrees Celsius (91 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Safety Ministry said at least 16 people have died because of heat-related illnesses since May 20, including two on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
At least 83 people were treated for heatrelated illnesses at the World Scout Jamboree being held in South Korea, which is having one of its hottest summers in years.The Ministry of Interior and Safety described the illnesses as "simple exhaustion" caused by overheating and...
south korea hot weather jamboree
213
2023-00-02
Wednesday, 02 August 2023 11:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved